7 Gadgets That Prep Produce in No Time

Tired of wasting precious time slicing, dicing, and carving fruits and veggies every time you’re in the mood for a salad? Stripping down dark leafy greens, picking the tiny leaves out of strawberries, pitting and slicing avocados and mangos—all that prep can get so tiring that you have no energy left to actually cook your meal, and might leave you running for less healthy convenience foods. Forget the drama: try these cool new kitchen tools that will seriously cut your prep time—and your fresh produce.

OXO Mango Pitter, $13.95; Amazon.com

OXO Stainless Steel Ratcheting Pineapple Slicer, $19.95; Amazon.com

Chef’n Strawberry Huller, $7.99; Amazon.com

Mastrad Deco Veggie Slicer, $14.95; Amazon.com

OXO 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer, $8.49; Amazon.com

Chef’n Looseleaf Kale and Herb Stripper, $7.95; Amazon.com

OXO Spiralizer, $33.99; Amazon.com

With these gadgets, making the most out of your nutritious fruits and veggies can be fun and easy.