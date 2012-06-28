Foodie Friday: 5 Fresh Herbs Worth Chopping

Many swear by fresh herbs for the unbeatable flavor they bring to dishes. Seasoning with herbs is also a smarter way to add flavor to recipes, instead of loading up on more salt! Buy them by the bunch or box, or even purchase a small plant. Chop them up, toss them in, and earn the kitchen bragging rights you deserve!

Basil—sweet

Keep fresh: Add stems to a glass of water and cover with a plastic bag. Keep in the fridge.

Delicious with: tomatoes, mozzarella or Parmesan cheese, egg dishes, garlic, or berries. Add to pasta or omelets. Make fresh pesto.

Bonus: Basil also helps with digestion and relieves stomach cramps.

Try this recipe: Basil and Tomato Pizza

Cilantro—spicy and sweet

Keep fresh: Untie bunch, wrap in a paper towel and keep in a plastic bag in the fridge.

Delicious with: tomatoes, garlic, soy sauce, or salsa. Add to Mexican dishes. Make guacamole.

Bonus: Cilantro has some properties that could work as a preservative and keep dishes from spoiling too quickly.

Try this recipe: Bahamian-Spiced Chicken with Yogurt-Cilantro Sauce

Oregano—peppery and sharp

Keep Fresh: Wrap in a paper towel and keep in a plastic bag in the fridge.

Delicious with: pizza, pasta, tomatoes, garlic, fish, chicken, or vegetables. Add to Italian dishes. Toss into soup.

Bonus: Oregano contains antioxidants that minimize the negative effects of free radicals.

Try this recipe: Two-Bean Greek Salad

Parsley—bright and fresh

Keep Fresh: Wrap in a paper towel and keep in a plastic bag in the fridge

Delicious with: Meats, poultry, fish, pasta and soup. Parsley is one of the most versatile herbs, so you can use it to liven up any dish.

Bonus: One ounce of parsley contains 62% of the vitamin C you need in a day!

Try this recipe: Spaghetti With Wilted Greens and Walnut-Parsley Pesto

Rosemary—spicy and piney

Keep Fresh: Keep in a plastic bag in the fridge

Delicious with: Lemon, garlic, beef, poultry, fish or potatoes. Use sprigs to garnish food make plates pretty. Rosemary adds a strong flavor, so add it sparingly.

Bonus: Rosemary oil is used for acne, eczema, and dandruff. It’s even been known to help with hair loss.

Try this recipe: Rosemary Roasted New Potatoes

For even more great meal ideas check out this beginner’s guide to herbs and spices.