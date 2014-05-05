Sponsored: Flavor Burst

Take classic recipes to the next level with Hidden Valley® Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Take classic recipes to the next level with Hidden Valley® Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Everyone loves a good slaw, but this classic favorite becomes irresistible with the addition of Hidden Valley® Greek Yogurt Ranch.
View Recipe: Greek Cabbage Slaw
Planning on entertaining? Hidden Valley® Greek Yogurt Ranch will leave your friends clamoring to learn the secret ingredient in this Greek Sweet Potato Dip Recipe.
View Recipe: Greek Sweet Potato Dip
Sliders? Yes, please! The addition of Hidden Valley® Greek Yogurt Ranch to this classic recipe will leave your taste buds watering before your first bite.
View Recipe: Greek Yogurt Chicken Sliders