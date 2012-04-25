Recipe Makeover: Feta-Stuffed Burgers

By Caitlyn Elf

It’s that time of year when people are breaking out the grills! And what could be easier than grilling? You can cook up just about everything on them—from veggies to burgers to pizza! It’s a simple and healthy way to make meals in a flash with minimal cleanup.

Speaking of simple, this week’s recipe makeover couldn’t possibly be easier. I took a Feta-Stuffed Burger recipe and with just a couple tweaks, had a healthier, just-as-tasty burger grilled up in no time!

Follow the three substitutions below to have a waistline friendly dish sure to please at your first barbecue of the season:

1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef (Here, I used 1 1/2 pounds of lean ground turkey breast, such as Jenni-O, to lower the saturated fat in the recipe)

2 ounces feta cheese, cut into 4 (1/2-ounce) pieces (To decrease the fat and calories, I replaced the regular feta cheese with 2 ounces of fat free feta, such as Athenos)

4 crusty sourdough bread slices (To increase the fiber in this recipe and give it more staying power I used two 100% whole wheat buns in place of the sourdough bread slices, such as Vermont Bread)

This recipe worked out beautifully. The turkey complimented the feta cheese just as well (if not better) than the ground beef, and I didn’t notice a bit of difference in the full-fat versus the fat-free feta once it was cooked into the burger. This is a definite must-try for your next cookout!