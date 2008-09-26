FDA Warning: Tea, Coffee Contaminated

FRIDAY, Sept. 26 (Health.com) — The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on Friday that seven instant coffee and milk tea products sold in the United States may be contaminated with melamine, the same chemical implicated in the deaths of infants in China due to tainted formula.

The Taiwanese manufacturer of the instant coffee and milk tea products, King Car Food Industrial Co. Ltd., is recalling the products because they contain a nondairy creamer made by Shandong Duqing Inc., China.

The recalled products are Mr. Brown Mandheling Blend Instant Coffee; Mr. Brown Arabica Instant Coffee; Mr. Brown Blue Mountain Blend Instant Coffee; Mr. Brown Caramel Macchiato Instant Coffee; Mr. Brown French Vanilla Instant Coffee; Mr. Brown Mandhling Blend Instant Coffee; and Mr. Brown Milk Tea.

The nondairy creamer was found to be contaminated with melamine, although no illnesses have been linked to the Mr. Brown products. The FDA is also asking consumers to avoid White Rabbit Creamy Candy, which is made in China and has also been found to be contaminated with melamine.

"Individuals who have experienced any health problems after consuming either White Rabbit Creamy Candy or any of the identified Mr. Brown coffee and tea products are advised to contact their health care professional," according to the FDA.

(PHOTO: FOTOLIA)

By Theresa Tamkins

CNN.com:

Time.com: