Favorite Pins of the Week: Fun Thanksgiving Ideas

Before the stress of the holidays really rolls through, you have a few moments to really enjoy the festive atmosphere and get excited about what’s to come. From wreaths to crafts and pumpkins to table settings, there’s so much you can do to create a warm, inviting, and fun environment for every guest this Thanksgiving.

We took to Pinterest to find some neat decorating ideas (and threw in one healthy, adorable addition to the food table) we’ll be trying out this year! Tell us what you think, or share your own favorite ways to make your house a home this season.

Floating votive candles and cranberries

How surprisingly pretty is this? You likely have everything you need to make this elegant table piece. Clear glass bowl + water + cranberries + votive candles.



Credit: flickr.com via Kathleen on Pinterest

Pine cone place cards

No musical chairs this year! Everyone has their rightful, place among nature and good food with these inventive place card holders—pine cones!



Credit: etsy.com via Eliane on Pinterest

A playful kids table

Keep your nice linens for the main spread, and top a fold-up table with tan restaurant paper and a tin full of crayons. Kids can have fun tracing their hands to create their one-of-a-kind turkeys while the adults relax over vino.



Credit: frogprincepaperie.com via Stephanie on Pinterest

Showcase your thanks

Sure your tummy thinks this holiday is all about the food, but remind guests of the true message of giving thanks for every blessing they have. It’s just a bonus this mantle looks so good.



Credit: lampsplus.com via Heather on Pinterest

Playing with your food: Turkey (veggie) tray

We just had to include this clever use of sliced veggies. No one will resist these healthy bites while they wait for the main course. We promise this tray is NOT too cute to eat!



Credit: eatingwithfoodallergies.com via Cathy on Pinterest