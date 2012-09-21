Favorite Pins of the Week: Tasty Cake Recipes

We confess: We have a weakness for a little something sweet after a meal. But who doesn’t, right? With dessert on the brain, we took to Pinterest for inspiration (i.e. temptation).

What started as an anything-sweet-treat-goes scavenger hunt, quickly morphed into a course in all-things-cake. Whoever said it had to be someone’s birthday or anniversary to enjoy this celebratory dessert, was seriously mistaken.

The good news is you don’t have to wait for a special occasion to bake one of these delicious and healthier (minus one) cake recipes. With a few baking staples, some fresh ingredients, and an added surprise here and there, you’ll have a luscious cake you can share (or not) with friends and family even when there isn’t cause for celebration!

Lemon Blueberry Marble Cake

Hello, refreshing! If you’ve ever had this berry-lemon combo, you know how tasty it can be, and if you haven’t, well, this is the perfect recipe to introduce yourself. What are you waiting for—we want a slice!



Credit: yourhomebasedmom.com via Theresa T. on Pinterest

Sparkling Cider Pound Cake

‘Tis the season for everything apple, but instead of apple pie or apple crisp for dessert, try this sparkling-apple-cider-infused pound cake! You’ll get a unique flavor punch from the carbonation.



Credit: chef-in-training.com via Penny on Pinterest

Strawberry Lemonade Layer Cake

You’re favorite summer sip gets a gooey makeover with this simple-to-make cake that can have as many layers as you’d like.



Credit: easybaked.net via Celia on Pinterest

To-Die-For Carrot Cake

We never personally tasted this blogger’s recipe, but we’ll take her word for it on the name alone. It calls for pineapple as well as carrot, which sounds like a tasty twist!



Credit: momontimeout.com via Lisa on Pinterest

Chocolate Stout Cake

Okay, okay—this last one is completely gratuitous, but how can you make a list like this without including a recipe for chocolate cake?!



Credit: mybakingaddiction.com via Sheila on Pinterest