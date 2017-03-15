This Crispy Farro and Shrimp Stir-Fry Is a Healthy Alternative to Takeout

Craving fried rice, but trying to steer clear of not-so-good-for-you takeout? This recipe will satisfy your craving without ruining your healthy diet. Watch this video to learn how to make our Crispy Farro and Shrimp Stir-Fry.

This recipe is packed with nutritious ingredients like broccoli (a great source of filling fiber and vitamin C), bell peppers (they also contain vitamin C), inflammation-fighting onions, and protein-packed shrimp. And instead of rice, this dish uses farro, a whole grain that’s a good source of protein and also delivers magnesium, potassium, and B vitamins.

But the best part about making your own stir fry is it allows you to regulate just how much sodium goes into the dish. By adjusting the amount of soy sauce you include, you can enjoy a flavorful stir-fry dinner without consuming tons of sodium.

To make this healthier stir-fry, start by preparing your farro according to package instructions. Once it’s cooked, spread the farro on a baking sheet and let it sit until it’s totally cooled, which should take around five minutes. While it’s cooling, whisk together water, soy sauce, honey, vinegar, cornstarch, and garlic in a small bowl.

Now it’s time to stir-fry! Heat grapeseed oil in a wok over high heat and then add the cooked farro and stir for about eight minutes, until it gets crispy. Next, transfer it to a bowl. Add broccoli, bell peppers, and onions into the wok and continue to stir for a few minutes. Toss in your shrimp and cook until they’re just pink, which should take about two minutes. Drizzle on your soy sauce and cook the entire mixture until thickened, which should be about two minutes. Finally, add the farro to the veggie-shrimp mix and stir everything together. To serve, simply sprinkle with some scallions, and you’ve got a tasty dish that’s much healthier than takeout. Enjoy!