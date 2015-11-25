Pumpkin Spice, Cranberry-Apple and More: 3 Smoothie Recipes That Are Perfect for Fall

Beth Lipton

We’ve created some yummy (and healthy) new blends with decidedly autumnal flavors.

Beth Lipton
November 25, 2015

When you think âsmoothie,â does your mind automatically conjure up warm-weather fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and peaches? Us too. But just because summerâs over doesnât mean you have to step away from the blender. In fact, many of your favorite fall flavorsÂ (think cranberries, pumpkin, and cinnamon)Â are ideal companions forÂ an anytime-of-the-day smoothie.Â Weâve created some yummy (and healthy)Â new blends with decidedly autumnal flavors. Here, three delicious smoothie recipes that incorporateÂ fall's bounty to try this season.

Note: All of the smoothies below make 1 serving. To make, blend all of the ingredients together until smooth. Add water a little bit at a time to thin the smoothie, if desired.Â

RELATED: 26 Quick, Healthy Smoothie and Juice Recipes

Cranberry-apple smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

You'll need:
Â½ cup frozen cranberries
1 small sweet apple, cored and chopped
Â½ cup plain yogurt
2 Tbsp. hemp seeds
2 tsp. raw honey
Pinch of salt
Â¼ cup orange juice
1 Tbsp. MCTÂ or coconut oil
Water

Date-walnut smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

You'll need:
Â½ medium ripe banana, sliced and frozen
3 dates, pitted
2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts or pecans
1 Tbsp. coconut or MCT oil
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Â½ tsp. cinnamon
Pinch of salt
Â½ cup milk of choice
Water

RELATED: 24 Mouthwatering Cranberry Recipes

Pumpkin-spice latte smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

You'll need:
3 dates, pitted
Â½ cup pumpkin puree
Â¼ cup milk of choice
Â¼ cup strongly brewed coffee, cold
2 Tbsp. hemp seeds
2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 Tbsp. maple syrup
1 Tbsp. MCT or coconut oil
Â½ cup ice cubes

RELATED: These Are the Best Fat-Burning Breakfasts

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up