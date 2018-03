Pumpkin Spice, Cranberry-Apple and More: 3 Smoothie Recipes That Are Perfect for Fall

When you think “smoothie,” does your mind automatically conjure up warm-weather fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and peaches? Us too. But just because summer’s over doesn’t mean you have to step away from the blender. In fact, many of your favorite fall flavors (think cranberries, pumpkin, and cinnamon) are ideal companions for an anytime-of-the-day smoothie. We’ve created some yummy (and healthy) new blends with decidedly autumnal flavors. Here, three delicious smoothie recipes that incorporate fall's bounty to try this season.

Note: All of the smoothies below make 1 serving. To make, blend all of the ingredients together until smooth. Add water a little bit at a time to thin the smoothie, if desired.Â

Cranberry-apple smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

You'll need:

½ cup frozen cranberries

1 small sweet apple, cored and chopped

½ cup plain yogurt

2 Tbsp. hemp seeds

2 tsp. raw honey

Pinch of salt

¼ cup orange juice

1 Tbsp. MCTÂ or coconut oil

Water

Date-walnut smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

You'll need:

½ medium ripe banana, sliced and frozen

3 dates, pitted

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts or pecans

1 Tbsp. coconut or MCT oil

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. cinnamon

Pinch of salt

½ cup milk of choice

Water

Pumpkin-spice latte smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

You'll need:

3 dates, pitted

½ cup pumpkin puree

¼ cup milk of choice

¼ cup strongly brewed coffee, cold

2 Tbsp. hemp seeds

2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. MCT or coconut oil

½ cup ice cubes

