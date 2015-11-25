Pumpkin Spice, Cranberry-Apple and More: 3 Smoothie Recipes That Are Perfect for Fall

We’ve created some yummy (and healthy) new blends with decidedly autumnal flavors.
When you think âsmoothie,â does your mind automatically conjure up warm-weather fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and peaches? Us too. But just because summerâs over doesnât mean you have to step away from the blender. In fact, many of your favorite fall flavorsÂ (think cranberries, pumpkin, and cinnamon)Â are ideal companions forÂ an anytime-of-the-day smoothie.Â Weâve created some yummy (and healthy)Â new blends with decidedly autumnal flavors. Here, three delicious smoothie recipes that incorporateÂ fall's bounty to try this season.
Note: All of the smoothies below make 1 serving. To make, blend all of the ingredients together until smooth. Add water a little bit at a time to thin the smoothie, if desired.Â
RELATED: 26 Quick, Healthy Smoothie and Juice Recipes
Cranberry-apple smoothie
Photo: Beth Lipton
You'll need:
Â½ cup frozen cranberries
1 small sweet apple, cored and chopped
Â½ cup plain yogurt
2 Tbsp. hemp seeds
2 tsp. raw honey
Pinch of salt
Â¼ cup orange juice
1 Tbsp. MCTÂ or coconut oil
Water
Date-walnut smoothie
Photo: Beth Lipton
You'll need:
Â½ medium ripe banana, sliced and frozen
3 dates, pitted
2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts or pecans
1 Tbsp. coconut or MCT oil
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Â½ tsp. cinnamon
Pinch of salt
Â½ cup milk of choice
Water
RELATED: 24 Mouthwatering Cranberry Recipes
Pumpkin-spice latte smoothie
Photo: Beth Lipton
You'll need:
3 dates, pitted
Â½ cup pumpkin puree
Â¼ cup milk of choice
Â¼ cup strongly brewed coffee, cold
2 Tbsp. hemp seeds
2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 Tbsp. maple syrup
1 Tbsp. MCT or coconut oil
Â½ cup ice cubes