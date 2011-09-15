Foodie Friday: EVOL Flatbreads

By Sarah DiGiulio

Skip the standard frozen cheese pizza. These flatbreads pack sophisticated tastes in a quick easy-to-heat meal.



The product: EVOL Flatbreads in BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella, Italian Sausage & Caramelized Onion, Goat Cheese, Pesto & Portabella, and Grilled Chicken & Roasted Veggie ($4.99 for a 2-serving flatbread; available at grocers nationwide)

The taste factor: Gourmet toppings like caramelized onions, pesto, portabella mushrooms, and goat cheese rank these frozen meals a notch above the standard frozen pizza. And, the flatbread crust can be cooked to be soft-baked or crispy to suit your taste.

The health factor: High in protein (more than 9 grams per serving) and less than 320 calories per serving, these quick heat-and-eat meals make a filling, low-cal dinner when paired with a quick side salad. We love the ingredients: hormone-free cheese, sustainably raised chicken, and fresh vegetables. Plus, the fats are mostly good-for-you polyunsaturated and monounsaturated.

Editor’s pick: Roasted eggplant, mushrooms, caramelized onions, garlic, plenty of mozzarella, and white-meat chicken (with a tender, fire-grilled taste) give the Grilled Chicken & Roasted Veggie flatbread an artisanal edge—sophisticated enough to eat for dinner with a glass of red wine.



Why we love it: These flatbreads pack flavor, protein, and natural ingredients that taste great—and heat up after less than 15 minutes in the oven (or toaster oven).