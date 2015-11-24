Everything You Must Know About Storing Thanksgiving Leftovers

Everyone loves Thanksgiving leftovers, but how long can you safely store them?

November 24, 2015

Ah, Thanksgiving—the holiday filled with family, warm and fuzzy feelings, football, and food. Lots of food. OK, mostly just food. (Just kidding, Mom.)

In all seriousness, a 2013 Harris Interactive poll revealed that food truly does define Thanksgiving for most Americans—and that for 65% of them, eating leftovers is even more important than the meal itself. But if you don't safely store your leftovers, you'll be spending Black Friday hunched over your toilet bowl instead of scouting deals at the mall. Follow the guide below for storing all your favorites from your Thanksgiving feast. (And if you do wind up with food poisoning, here's how to recover.)

