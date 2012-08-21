Elaborate Oatmeal for an Easy Breakfast

I love my oatmeal dotted with fruit, nuts, and other healthy add-ons, but I can't be trusted to keep myself stocked with all the ingredients—and extra time—needed to properly gussy up my bowl.

So I was pleased to find Earnest Eats Hot & Fit Cereals, three varieties of oatmeal made hearty with the addition of protein-rich quinoa and amaranth, plus extras like almonds, cranberries, pepitas, and dark cocoa.

All three cereals—the Americas blend, with cranberries and almonds, the Mayan blend, with dark cocoa, almonds, and pepitas, and the Asian blend, with mango and green tea—are impressively low in sugar (2 g or less per serving) and high in protein (6g) and fiber (5g).

The best part: It takes two minutes to cook in the microwave, so unlike most embellished breakfasts, you can make it while you're half asleep.