These Adorable Sweet Potato 'Nests' are Perfect for Brunch

You have friends coming over for Sunday brunch. What to make that will look impressive, taste good, and also leave everyone feeling energized?

These little nests fit the bill in every way. They've got vitamin-rich sweet potatoes (also a great source of fiber, potassium, and other minerals), satiating eggs, and metabolism-boosting chili powder. Plus, look how cute they are! Serve a salad or some fruit on the side, and you're good to go.

Sweet Potato Egg Nests

Yield: 12

1 lb. sweet potatoes, ends trimmed, potatoes scrubbed and thoroughly patted dry

3 Tbsp. neutral oil, like grapeseed

3/4 tsp. chili powder, optional

Salt and pepper

12 large eggs

Chopped parsley, for garnish, optional

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Using a food processor with a shredding attachment or the large grates on a box grater, shred sweet potatoes (you’ll have about 4 2/3 cups). Warm oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sweet potatoes and chili powder, if using. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until just tender, about 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool. Mist a 12-cup muffin tin with olive oil cooking spray. Place about 1/3 cup potatoes in each muffin cup. Press potatoes firmly into bottom and sides of each cup. Bake for 5 minutes. Crack an egg carefully into each cup. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake until eggs reach desired firmness, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes in pan before carefully removing. (Run a knife or offset spatula around edges before carefully lifting out.) Sprinkle with parsley just before serving, if desired.

Note: Be sure to use large eggs, not extra large, because extra large will overflow the muffin cups.