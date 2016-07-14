How to Make Easy Eggs in a Cup

Here’s a Pinterest-worthy way to make eggs the next time you invite your friends over for brunch. They taste delicious, plus you can serve them in the cup you baked it in, so you don’t generate as many dirty dishes. And when you live in a tiny apartment and don’t have a dishwasher, well, that’s kind of essential. Watch the video to learn how to make them.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup finely diced onion

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

1 clove garlic, pressed and left to sit for 10 minutes

4 cups tightly packed baby spinach

Sea salt

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

4 large eggs

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Add onion and red pepper flakes and sauté until onion is translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic; sauté for 30 seconds. Stir in spinach and a pinch of salt; cook until spinach is wilted and tender, about 30 seconds. Remove skillet from heat and stir in nutmeg.

2. Lightly grease 4 small ramekins. For each ramekin, spoon in one-fourth of spinach mixture, then sprinkle on 1 Tbsp. cheese. Gently crack 1 egg on top of cheese, then sprinkle with black pepper and a pinch of salt.

3. Bake until very little liquid remains, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool for 3 minutes, then run a knife around inside edge of each ramekin to loosen egg. With knife or a spatula, carefully transfer to 4 plates and serve.

Nutritional information

Calories per serving: 152

Fat per serving: 10g

Saturated fat per serving: 3g

Cholesterol per serving: 190mg

Fiber per serving: 2g

Protein per serving: 10g

Carbohydrates per serving: 7g

Sodium per serving: 507mg

Iron per serving: 2mg

Calcium per serving: 120mg