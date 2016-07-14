How to Make Easy Eggs in a Cup

Here’s a Pinterest-worthy way to make eggs the next time you invite your friends over for brunch. They taste delicious, plus you can serve them in the cup you baked it in, so you don’t generate as many dirty dishes. And when you live in a tiny apartment and don’t have a dishwasher, well, that’s kind of essential. Watch the video to learn how to make them.
Ingredients
1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup finely diced onion
Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
1 clove garlic, pressed and left to sit for 10 minutes
4 cups tightly packed baby spinach
Sea salt
Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
1/4 cup grated Parmesan
4 large eggs
Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Add onion and red pepper flakes and sauté until onion is translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic; sauté for 30 seconds. Stir in spinach and a pinch of salt; cook until spinach is wilted and tender, about 30 seconds. Remove skillet from heat and stir in nutmeg.
2. Lightly grease 4 small ramekins. For each ramekin, spoon in one-fourth of spinach mixture, then sprinkle on 1 Tbsp. cheese. Gently crack 1 egg on top of cheese, then sprinkle with black pepper and a pinch of salt.
3. Bake until very little liquid remains, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool for 3 minutes, then run a knife around inside edge of each ramekin to loosen egg. With knife or a spatula, carefully transfer to 4 plates and serve.
Nutritional information
Calories per serving: 152
Fat per serving: 10g
Saturated fat per serving: 3g
Cholesterol per serving: 190mg
Fiber per serving: 2g
Protein per serving: 10g
Carbohydrates per serving: 7g
Sodium per serving: 507mg
Iron per serving: 2mg
Calcium per serving: 120mg