Are Eggs Actually Good for You?

We love eggs. The versatile ingredient is acceptable for every meal of the day in our book, whether you’re scrambling them for a standard breakfast or incorporating them into a creative dinner, like brown rice pasta carbonara. Yum, right?

That said, eggs are also one of the most talked-about foods in the world of nutrition. In this video, we’ll explain why eggs have caused controversy and offer our own reasons for why we’re in favor of the tasty superfood.

For a while they were thought to be the enemy, thanks to their cholesterol content. A large brown egg has about 185 mg of cholesterol. Since healthy-eating guidelines recommend limiting cholesterol to 300 mg (or less!) per day, people thought eggs provided way too much per serving. Cue decades of orders for egg-white omelettes!

But research now suggests that cholesterol from food isn’t actually the same as the type that can clog your arteries. What’s more, eating eggs hasn’t been shown to be linked to an increased risk of heart disease.

Plus, eggs are packed with plenty of good-for-you nutrients. They’re rich in vitamin E, which has been linked to brain health. Eggs also contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect your vision and fight inflammation.

Eggs are also a great option if you’re looking for a hit of protein to fuel your workout or recover after a tough sweat session. Just one contains 6 grams of protein, plus vitamins A, B12, and D, all for just 70 calories.

That’s a whole lot of nutrition for one ingredient. The bottom line? Opt for eggs instead of a carb-rich breakfast like bagels or sugary cereal. Yes, the yolks contain fat and cholesterol, but they also deliver a bunch of other health benefits. When it comes to eggs, we give you full permission to eat up. Unfortunately the bacon that comes with them is another story...sorry!