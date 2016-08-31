An Easy Egg-Stuffed Avocado Recipe

After your morning workout, make sure to eat breakfast—it’s the most important meal of the day, after all. Try this recipe for a low-carb, fiber-rich meal: a baked egg in an avocado. Our easy, two-ingredient dish will get you all the omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and iron needed to boost your energy at the start of the day. Watch the egg in avocado video for the recipe and step-by-step demonstration.

RELATED: How to Make Egg and Avocado Toast

Ingredients

1 egg

1/2 avocado

Salt and pepper, to taste

RELATED: Spinach and Egg Breakfast Wrap with Avocado and Pepper Jack Cheese

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Slice the avocado in half. Take out pit and scoop out enough of the avocado to fit the egg.

3. Place the avocado in a small baking dish.

4. Crack an egg into each avocado half.

5. Place in the oven and bake for 15 minutes.

6. Remove from the oven and salt and pepper to taste.