Eat This Now: Rhubarb

Sure it's tart, we admit that. There may even be times when you might wish that a strawberry-rhubarb pie was just plain strawberry. But don't overlook this nutritional powerhouse! Here's the what, when, and why of rhubarb.

What: Rhubarb

When: Through July

Why: The tart veg boasts calcium, vitamin K, and anthocyanins (red pigments that boost immunity), says Anita Kobuszewski, RD, author of Food, Field to Fork. Plus, it's great in everything from pies to meat dishes.

How: Look for long, pink stalks with crisp leaves (but don't eat leaves;

they're toxic). Stew with berries for a delicious sweet-tart spread.



Try this recipe: Seared Duck Breast with Ginger-Rhubarb Sauce