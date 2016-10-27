How to Make 3 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

Sweet potatoes are naturally sweet and nutrient-packed, so they make a great base for a variety of dishes. In this video, learn how to make a spicy side dish, a vegetarian main dish, and a delicious dessert with this versatile superfood. These three recipes are simple and quick to make, and most importantly, the sweet potatoes in them will give you enough fiber to satisfy your hunger for hours and give you a healthy dose of vitamin A, vitamin C, and beta-carotene.

This side dish recipe is a healthy riff on French fries. Just swap out white potatoes with sweet potatoes, the fryer with an oven, and you’ll get the same family-friendly result with fewer calories and more immunity-boosting nutrients. And to increase the nutritional value of the dish even more, skip the classic (and classically high in sodium and sugar) ketchup, and serve the wedges with healthier store-bought condiments, or make your own, like this Chipotle Ketchup.

The main dish sweet potato recipe is a vegetarian version of a Mexican standard that the family will love. The combination of gooey melted cheese, creamy mashed sweet potatoes, and iron-rich spinach will leave you satisfied without the grease hangover of a meat quesadilla. Plus, top them with homemade guacamole and pico de gallo, and you’ll increase your healthy fats and cancer-fighting lycopene.

Finally, the sweet potato dessert recipe can’t be beat. It boasts all the sweetness you crave for a lovely end-of-meal finale, without threatening to add inches to your waistline. Watch the video to see how each these recipes is made.