5 Easy Pork Chop Recipes

Tender, juicy pork chops make for a delicious dinner you can easily whip up any night of the week. But forget your mom's breaded and barbecued chops; each of our recipes clock in at less than 350 calories, satisfying your meat cravings minus the excess calories and saturated fat.
From Hot-and-Sour soup to Spicy Pork au Jus, there’s something for every palate in this recipe playbook. Pick your fave and give it a stab – you’ll be surprised by how easily you can prepare these meals. Most of these pork chop recipes can be made in less than 30 minutes, and at least two of them can be prepared and cooked in 15 minutes or less. Even when you’re busy, these recipes are totally doable, and if you’re not cooking for a crowd, you’ll enjoy the leftovers for days to come.
2 of 6Photo: Oxmoor House
Spicy Pork au Jus
Whipping up chef-style pork chops in less than 15 minutes is totally doable with this recipe. High in protein and low in carbs, this recipe is any easy add to your wheelhouse.
3 of 6Photo: Romula Yanes; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Pork Loin Chops with Apple and Shallot
You know what they say about an apple a day. Sautee sliced apples with shallots and thyme for a pork chop topper that's both sweet and savory. One serving sets you up with 25 grams of muscle-building protein.
Apricot-Glazed Pork Chops With Honey-Mustard Carrots
This five-ingredient pork chop recipe can be on the table in 15 minutes flat. The secret ingredient: Apricot preserves, which pair perfectly with pork. The honey mustard carrots on the side are prepped in a cinch when you use pre-sliced frozen coins.