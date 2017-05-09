5 Easy Pork Chop Recipes

Learn how to make healthy pork chops that your whole family will love.

More
Kelly Saiz
May 09, 2017
1 of 6 bhofack2/Getty Images

Healthy pork chop recipes

Tender, juicy pork chops make for a delicious dinner you can easily whip up any night of the week. But forget your mom's breaded and barbecued chops; each of our recipes clock in at less than 350 calories, satisfying your meat cravings minus the excess calories and saturated fat.

From Hot-and-Sour soup to Spicy Pork au Jus, there’s something for every palate in this recipe playbook. Pick your fave and give it a stab – you’ll be surprised by how easily you can prepare these meals. Most of these pork chop recipes can be made in less than 30 minutes, and at least two of them can be prepared and cooked in 15 minutes or less. Even when you’re busy, these recipes are totally doable, and if you’re not cooking for a crowd, you’ll enjoy the leftovers for days to come.

Advertisement
2 of 6 Photo: Oxmoor House

Spicy Pork au Jus

Whipping up chef-style pork chops in less than 15 minutes is totally doable with this recipe. High in protein and low in carbs, this recipe is any easy add to your wheelhouse.

Try this recipe: Spicy Pork au Jus

Ingredients: Pork chops, blackened seasoning, vegetable oil, water, Worcestershire sauce, balsamic vinegar, low-sodium soy sauce, sugar

Calories: 185

3 of 6 Photo: Romula Yanes; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth

Pork Loin Chops with Apple and Shallot

You know what they say about an apple a day. Sautee sliced apples with shallots and thyme for a pork chop topper that's both sweet and savory. One serving sets you up with 25 grams of muscle-building protein.

Try this recipe: Pork Loin Chops With Apple and Shallot

Ingredients: Extra-virgin olive oil, pork loin chops, kosher salt, ground black pepper, shallots, thyme, apples, brut wine or dry cider, unsalted butter

Calories: 327

Advertisement
4 of 6 Yunhee Kim

Apricot-Glazed Pork Chops With Honey-Mustard Carrots

This five-ingredient pork chop recipe can be on the table in 15 minutes flat. The secret ingredient: Apricot preserves, which pair perfectly with pork. The honey mustard carrots on the side are prepped in a cinch when you use pre-sliced frozen coins. 

Try this recipe: Apricot-Glazed Pork Chops With Honey-Mustard Carrots

Ingredients: Crinkle-cut carrot coins, boneless center-cut loin pork chops, apricot preserves, fresh ginger, honey mustard

Calories: 209

Advertisement
5 of 6 Rita Maas

Hot-and-Sour Soup

Enjoy pork chops in a whole new way by slicing them into strips for this Asian soup. This recipe packs in 13 grams of protein, plus healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

Try this recipe: Hot-and-Sour Soup

Ingredients: Chinese (or shiitake) mushrooms, tree ears, chicken broth, rice wine vinegar, lean pork, firm tofu, bamboo shoots, cornstarch, egg, sesame oil, ground white pepper, granulated sugar, scallions

Calories: 167

Advertisement
6 of 6

Orange Pork With Sautéed Leeks

This recipe is less than 300 calories, and manages to deliver a whopping 24 grams of protein. Add a side serving of hot rice to give this meal a filling finish.

Try this recipe: Orange Pork with Sautéed Leeks

Ingredients: Pork chops, sugar, salt, ground black pepper, vegetable oil, leek, bell pepper, garlic cloves, chicken broth, orange juice concentrate, Dijon mustard, red pepper

Calories: 266

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up