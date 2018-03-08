The Healthiest Coffee Drinks, Breakfasts, and Yes, Doughnuts, at Dunkin’ Donuts

When you walk into a Dunkin’ Donuts and get a whiff of the intoxicating blend of roasted coffee beans, fresh-from-the-oven doughnuts, bagels, and muffins, it’s hard not to cave to your cravings. While no one goes to DD for health food, you can find sensible options on your next coffee run–if you know where to look.

After reviewing the nutrition information and calorie counts for hundreds of items on the Dunkin’ Donuts menu, here are my picks for the absolute best breakfasts and coffee drinks to keep you on track.

If you’ve got a coffee habit…

Order an Americano. The vast majority of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee drinks—especially the blended and frozen options—will derail your healthy eating habits. Many have hundreds of calories and more added sugar than what you’d get by drinking a couple cans of soda.

For example, a large Girl Scouts Coconut Caramel Frozen Coffee with cream will set you back some 1,100 calories and more than 46 teaspoons (187 grams!) of sugar. That’s more than half the total calories and nearly eight times the added sugar most women should have in an entire day. A large French Vanilla Swirl Frozen Coffee–even with skim milk–has 900 calories and 192 grams of sugar. Even a seemingly healthy peach iced tea packs 34 grams of sugar into a large.

Instead, pick a drink at DD with up to 100 calories and no more than 1 teaspoon (4 grams) of added sugar. For options in line with those guidelines, you’ll want to order an Americano, regular brewed coffee or tea (iced or hot), or a macchiato or cappuccino blended with skim milk.

If you need a quick morning meal…

Order a flatbread or wrap. Dunkin’ Donuts developed the DDSmart menu to provide customers with healthier options. However, not all of the items would be considered nutritional all-stars. The best bets: breakfast flatbreads or wraps. They keep calories under 350 and provide enough protein or fiber to help you stay satisfied until lunch. Add on a 100-calorie drink and you have the perfect 450-calorie breakfast to quiet your morning hunger pangs.

Try the Veggie Egg White Wake-Up Wrap for 160 calories and 8 grams of protein; the Egg & Cheese Wake-Up Wrap for 180 calories and 7 grams protein; or the Veggie Egg White Flatbread Sandwich for 330 calories and 18 grams of protein.

If only a doughnut will do…

Go ahead and order the doughnut. Denying yourself a hard-to-resist food that you love can intensify your cravings for the off-limits splurge. As long as you don’t make it a daily habit, it’s reasonable to pick up an occasional Dunkin’ Donuts treat under 300 calories. I’d suggest the 230-calorie Sugared Donut, the 220-calorie French Cruller, or three Old Fashioned Munchkins for 180 calories.