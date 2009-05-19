Don’t Have Time for Breakfast? 3 Healthy Options in 15 Minutes or Less



I never used to eat breakfast. Skipping breakfast seemed like a perfectly logical way to help me cut calories and lose weight. But I learned early on in my weight-loss efforts that this was one of the reasons I wasn't seeing success on the scale. Through trial and error I learned that I really needed to start my day with a combination of protein, healthy fat, and fiber to prevent a serious case of the midmorning munchies. Now, no matter how little time I have, I know I can throw together something fast that will keep me going until lunchtime.



15 minutes to spare

My go-to breakfast is a big bowl of oatmeal full of fun toppings, which keeps my routine from getting boring. I combine ½ cup dry-oats oatmeal with 1 cup water or soy milk and microwave for two minutes. My topping combinations vary, but my favorites include walnuts, pumpkin seeds, raisins, a spoonful of canned pumpkin, ground flaxseed meal, wheatberries, and—my favorite—a spoonful of nut butter.

I also like to toss in some fruit, too, such as banana slices or berries. Eating fruit with breakfast is such a small thing, but it sets a healthy tone for my day.

10 minutes to spare

If I hit snooze one too many times, I whip up a quick, homemade smoothie. I blend ½ cup nonfat yogurt, ½ cup frozen berries, a banana, 1 tablespoon of hemp protein,½ cup soy milk, and ½ cup ice, and drink it on the go. The extra protein helps keep me satisfied. This smoothie takes less than 10 minutes, including cleanup.

Less than five minutes

If I am really pressed for time, my favorite store-bought breakfast is an Odwalla bar, a piece of whole fruit, and a soy-milk misto. A misto is simply a cup of brewed coffee with steamed milk, and it has far fewer calories—and costs less—than a latte or cappuccino.

