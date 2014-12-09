Don't Fall for This Sneaky Menu Trap

Learn how to eyeball proper portions using these guidelines.
Think you'll cut calories if you order a half-size portion when you go out to eat? Don't be so sure. According to a Cornell University study, you're more apt to polish off more of the half-size portion because of its modest-sounding name. Focus on actual portion size (a serving of pasta is the size of a tennis ball) rather than relying on the labels that restaurants use.
