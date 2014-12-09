Don't Fall for This Sneaky Menu Trap

Think you'll cut calories if you order a half-size portion when you go out to eat? Don't be so sure. According to a Cornell University study, you're more apt to polish off more of the half-size portion because of its modest-sounding name. Focus on actual portion size (a serving of pasta is the size of a tennis ball) rather than relying on the labels that restaurants use.

Learn how to eyeball proper portions using these guidelines:












































A serving of...is about equivalent to...
Red meatPalm of your hand (3 oz)
ChickenPalm of your hand plus up to your knuckle (5 oz)
FishYour entire hand and as thick as your thumb at the knuckle (6 oz)
PastaSmall fist
Rice/couscousBaseball
Peanut or almond butterGolf ball
Salad dressing1/2 shot glass
CerealBaseball
Dried fruit2 dominoes

