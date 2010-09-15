Healthy Cooking on the Cheap: Warm Seasonal Dishes for Chilly Fall Nights

Welcome Fall this week with some hearty and tasty seasonal dishes. As evenings get chillier, warm up with a bowl of creamy white chicken chili or surprise your family with a lighter version of classic meatloaf. Like usual, all of these meals can be kept in the fridge for a few days; the leftovers make great back-to-school lunches!

Grocery list:

1 pound chicken, cubed

3 onions

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 cans cannellini beans

14.5 ounces chicken broth

2 4-ounce cans chopped green chilies

1 teaspoon salt

1 pint Half & Half

1 container reduced-fat sour cream

Cumin

Cayenne pepper

Garlic powder

8 eggs

1 bag of tortilla chips (If you're in Texas, go for Central Market brand's Hatch chili taco chips. Divine!)

2 bell peppers

1 bag cheddar cheese

1 avocado

4 flour tortillas

Canola oil

Hot sauce

1 bag dried lentils

1 quart vegetable stock

1 large carrot

1 stalk celery

1 box breadcrumbs (I use Panko)

1 bag chopped walnuts

1 bag ground flax or flaxseed meal

Olive oil

Minced garlic

Oregano

Ketchup

Pure maple syrup

Balsamic vinegar

White Chicken Chili

A spin on a Fall classic, this chili is deliciously creamy and spicy. It's sure to be a new seasonal favorite!

Serves 4

1 pound chicken, cubed

1 medium onion, small diced

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 cans cannellini beans

14.5 ounces chicken broth

2 4-ounce cans chopped green chilies

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1/2 cup Half & Half

8 ounces reduced-fat sour cream

1 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Saute chicken in the vegetable oil. Add onion and garlic powder and saute for about six minutes or until the onion is translucent.

Add the beans, green chilies, cayenne, cumin, salt and broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

Remove from heat and add the Half & Half and sour cream. Stir well and serve with cheddar cheese and additional sour cream on top.





Migas

Serve this Tex Mex specialty for lunch or dinner. Leftovers reheat nicely and work as great sandwich stuffers!

Serves 4

8 eggs

1 cup of tortilla chips, broken into small pieces

1 onion, small diced

2 bell peppers, small diced

2 tablespoons canola oil

sea salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup cheddar cheese to top each

1 sliced avocado

4 flour tortillas, warm

Hot sauce

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and bell pepper and saute until tender—about six minutes.

Crack the eggs in a small bowl and whisk until foamy. Pour the eggs in with the onion and bell pepper and scramble until slightly set but not all the way cooked through.

Add the tortilla chip crumbles and stir well to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

When the eggs are cooked through, top tortillas with them. Serve with a sprinkle of cheese and half the avocado on top and hot sauce or salsa on the side.



Vegan Lentil Walnut Loaf

This is my new favorite comfort lunch. I promise, even die-hard meat eaters will enjoy it. I love to make this for dinner and serve thick slices of it in warmed pitas the next day for lunch, with slices of red onion and a little ketchup for good measure.

Makes 1 loaf

1 cup lentils

3 cups vegetable stock or broth

1 large yellow onion

1 large carrot

1 stalk celery

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 cup breadcrumbs

3/4 cup chopped walnuts

3 tablespoons ground flax mixed

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

In a small bowl, combine the ground flax with 1/2 cup water and set aside.

Simmer together the lentils, broth and a pinch of salt for about 25 minutes or until the lentils are tender and have absorbed all the broth.

Meanwhile, prepare your veggies. Chop the onion, grate the carrot, and dice the celery. Saute the onion and celery in the olive oil over medium high heat for six minutes, or until tender, but not caramelized. Add the garlic and carrot and cook for about another four minutes.

Toast the walnuts in the oven for six to seven minutes. Add them to the onion, carrot, and garlic mixture on the stove and stir well.

Add the oregano, salt, and pepper and then transfer the mixture to a large bowl.

Add the breadcrumbs, flax, and cooked lentils and toss well. Press mixture into a greased loaf pan and set aside while you make the topping.

In a small bowl combine the ketchup, maple syrup and vinegar. Spread on top of loaf. Bake for 40 minutes and serve warm.

Read Jenna’s daily food and fitness blog, Eat, Live, Run.