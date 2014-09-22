Dip Into This Twist on Classic Guacamole

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with one of the most delicious appetizers ever.

There's always a right occasion (that's anytime) to serve the Mexican dish known as guacamole, the creamy, decadent avocado-based dip that’s best paired with chips, but can be easily savored with a spoon and not much else. And while there are numerous ways to whip up this meal, one celebrity caterer has somehow found a way to make it taste even better.

Cornelia Guest of Cornelia Guest Events created a wonderfully unique (and mouthwatering) guacamole hummus, highlighting buttery avocados and nutty chickpeas for a thicker, heartier dip.

Guest tells us that not only does it take mere minutes to make, but this perfect guacamole hummus is an ideal treat for the crisp fall months, which call for extra savory, extra satisfying additions to warm the table.

Loaded with texture and a bold, lip-smacking flavor, you’ll never look at (or eat) guac the same way again.

Check out the recipe for Cornelia Guest’s Guacamole Dip at Fox News Magazine.