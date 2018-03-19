4 Easy Chicken Recipes for People With Diabetes

Try one of these chicken recipes from the American Diabetes Association for dinner tonight.

Rob Tutton
March 19, 2018
Five-Spice Chicken with Chinese Noodles

Five-Spice Chicken with Chinese Noodles

Try this recipe: Five-Spice Chicken with Chinese Noodles

This flavorful Asian dish can be tossed together in a wok, but if you don't have one any skillet will do. 

Ingredients: rice vinegar, Chinese five-spice powder, garlic, soy sauce, broccoli, chicken breasts, Chinese noodles, sesame oil, salt, ground black pepper, scallions

Calories: 650

Panko Ranch Chicken Strips with Dipping Sauce

Panko Ranch Chicken Strips with Dipping Sauce

Try this recipe: Panko Ranch Chicken Strips with Dipping Sauce

Yogurt-based ranch is a healthier take on the classic dipping sauce, and a perfect complement to these crispy treats.

Ingredients: chicken tenderloins, yogurt ranch dressing, panko breadcrumbs, canola oil

Calories: 340

Chicken Kale Salad with Fresh Ginger Dressing

Chicken Kale Salad with Fresh Ginger Dressing

Try this recipe: Chicken Kale Salad with Fresh Ginger Dressing

You get lean protein from the chicken with lots of flavor, thanks to super-fresh baby kale and a zesty raspberry-ginger vinaigrette. 

Ingredients: chicken breast, spinach, baby kale, light raspberry salad dressing, ginger

Calories: 230

Spinach-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Spinach-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Try this recipe: Spinach-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Tarragon lends these juicy chicken breasts bittersweet anise flavor.  

Ingredients: spinach, fat-free ricotta cheese, part-skim mozzarella cheese, tarragon, chicken breasts, margarine

Calories: 175

Recipes excerpted from the American Diabetes Association's The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook ©2018, The Complete Month of Meals Collection ©2017, and The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook, 2nd Edition ©2016 by Nancy S. Hughes. Available at ShopDiabetes.org, in bookstores, or by calling 1-800-232-6733.

