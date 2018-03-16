4 Easy Breakfast Recipes for People With Diabetes

Diabetic-friendly breakfast recipes don't need to be dull. Here are four healthy ideas from the American Diabetes Association.
Try this recipe: Double-Duty Banana Pancakes
Pancakes are a breakfast staple for a reason and this healthier version uses buckwheat, which is full of healthy fiber. Top them with sliced bananas for that extra pop of freshness.
Ingredients: bananas, buckwheat pancake mix, fat-free milk, light pancake syrup
Calories: 100
Try this recipe: Easy Spud Breakfast
Essentially a Western omelette topping a baked potato, this flavor-packed breakfast will keep you satisfied all morning.
Ingredients: baking potato, green or red peppers, onions, ham, egg, ground pepper, salt, reduced-fat cheddar cheese, parsley
Calories: 189
Try this recipe: Peanut Butter and Jelly Muffins
Peanut butter and jelly is delightful any time of the day, but these muffins are a great way to work the classic combo into breakfast. Sub out sugar-free jam to make them even more diabetes-friendly.
Ingredients: all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, peanut butter, egg substitute, fat-free milk, sugar-free jelly
Calories: 200
Try this recipe: Quick Homemade Raisin Bread
Homemade bread is a terrific way to start the morning, especially when you throw in some naturally sweet raisins.
Ingredients: dark seedless raisins, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking soda, artificial sweetener, cinnamon, salt, egg, vanilla, canola oil
Calories: 90
Recipes excerpted from The Complete Month of Meals Collection ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association and The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook, 2nd Edition ©2016 by Nancy S. Hughes. Available at ShopDiabetes.org, in bookstores, or by calling 1-800-232-6733.