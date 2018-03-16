4 Easy Breakfast Recipes for People With Diabetes

Diabetic-friendly breakfast recipes don't need to be dull. Here are four healthy ideas from the American Diabetes Association.

Rob Tutton
March 16, 2018
1 of 4 Tara Donne/The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook

Double-Duty Banana Pancakes

Try this recipe: Double-Duty Banana Pancakes

Pancakes are a breakfast staple for a reason and this healthier version uses buckwheat, which is full of healthy fiber. Top them with sliced bananas for that extra pop of freshness. 

Ingredients: bananas, buckwheat pancake mix, fat-free milk, light pancake syrup

Calories: 100

2 of 4 Tara Donne/The Complete Month of Meals Collection

Easy Spud Breakfast

Try this recipe: Easy Spud Breakfast

Essentially a Western omelette topping a baked potato, this flavor-packed breakfast will keep you satisfied all morning. 

Ingredients: baking potato, green or red peppers, onions, ham, egg, ground pepper, salt, reduced-fat cheddar cheese, parsley

Calories: 189

3 of 4 Tara Donne/The Complete Month of Meals Collection

Peanut Butter and Jelly Muffins

Try this recipe: Peanut Butter and Jelly Muffins

Peanut butter and jelly is delightful any time of the day, but these muffins are a great way to work the classic combo into breakfast. Sub out sugar-free jam to make them even more diabetes-friendly.

Ingredients: all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, peanut butter, egg substitute, fat-free milk, sugar-free jelly

Calories: 200

4 of 4 Tara Donne/The Complete Month of Meals Collection

Quick Homemade Raisin Bread

Try this recipe: Quick Homemade Raisin Bread

Homemade bread is a terrific way to start the morning, especially when you throw in some naturally sweet raisins. 

Ingredients: dark seedless raisins, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking soda, artificial sweetener, cinnamon, salt, egg, vanilla, canola oil

Calories: 90

Recipes excerpted from The Complete Month of Meals Collection ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association and The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook, 2nd Edition ©2016 by Nancy S. Hughes. Available at ShopDiabetes.org, in bookstores, or by calling 1-800-232-6733.

