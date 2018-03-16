4 Easy Breakfast Recipes for People With Diabetes

Try this recipe: Quick Homemade Raisin Bread

Homemade bread is a terrific way to start the morning, especially when you throw in some naturally sweet raisins.

Ingredients: dark seedless raisins, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking soda, artificial sweetener, cinnamon, salt, egg, vanilla, canola oil

Calories: 90

Recipes excerpted from The Complete Month of Meals Collection ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association and The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook, 2nd Edition ©2016 by Nancy S. Hughes. Available at ShopDiabetes.org, in bookstores, or by calling 1-800-232-6733.