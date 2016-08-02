How to Make Fruit Sushi

The food world is no stranger to unexpected culinary mash-ups: We've seen seen turducken (chicken, duck, and turkey), Ramen burgers (ramen noodle cakes in the place of bread), and the Cronut (flaky croissant pastry shaped like a donut). The latest foodie craze to take over the Internet? Fruishi, or fruit sushi.

At first glance, fruishi looks a lot like the salmon or tuna rolls you're used to ordering. But unlike regular sushi, fruishi uses pieces of fresh fruit (think strawberries, kiwi, and melon) instead of raw fish, and coconut milk-flavored rice instead of sushi rice. With these slightly sweeter ingredients, fruishi can pass as a healthy dessert while also being substantial enough to serve as a party appetizer. And because it's fish-free, this is a treat that even vegans can enjoy.

Ready to get your fruishi roll on? Here are three creative recipes from food bloggers.

Fresh Fruit Sushi by Bigger Bolder Baking

Even though they're made with fruit, a traditional sushi-rolling method can still help you achieve perfect bite-sized fruishi rolls. "I use a sushi mat to shape [them]," says Gemma Stafford, blogger at Bigger Bolder Baking. "However, if you don't have one you can get the same result by replacing the mat with cling wrap." For best results, she recommends choosing firmer fruits, such as melons, kiwi, or strawberries; softer ones could get mushy during the rolling process.

Fruit Sushi With Fruit Leather by Self Proclaimed Foodie

This version from Krissy Allori, blogger at Self Proclaimed Foodie, calls for a few strips of chewy fruit leather in between the rice and fruit filling—an unexpected addition that takes the dish to another level. If you find yourself struggling to cleanly cut the sushi roll, Allori suggests popping it in the freezer for 15 minutes to let the rice firm up.

Green Apple and Pink Grapefruit Fruit Sushi by La Tartine Gourmande

Throwing a party? These colorful fruishi bites are guaranteed to leave an impression on your guests. Béatrice Peltre, author of La Tartine Gourmande: Recipes for an Inspired Life ($26, amazon.com) and food writer at La Tartine Gourmande, cooks the rice with a little lemon zest to give it a boost of citrus-y flavor. Pro tip: Before making the rice base, she suggests running your hands under water to make the rice easier to shape to your liking.