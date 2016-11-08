3 Fall Veggie Recipes That Daphne Oz Makes for Dinner

The chill in the air, farmers' markets bursting with squashes, roots, beets, and pears … fall is in full swing. And here to make the best of some of the season’s most delicious produce is Daphne Oz, bestselling cookbook author and co-host of ABC's The Chew. Below she shares three recipes from her latest book, The Happy Cook ($33, amazon.com), that are both easy enough for a weeknight, and impressive enough for your holiday spread. Read on to learn how to make harissa-roasted carrots with a crispy caper gremolata, shaved Brussels sprouts salad with pecorino and capers, and a spaghetti squash cacio e pepe.

Harissa-Roasted Carrots With Crispy Caper Gremolata

Serves: 4

Spiced carrots

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1½ Tbsp. harissa paste (more or less, depending on how strong and spicy the harissa is)

1 tsp. kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

12 medium carrots, peeled, stems trimmed

2 tsp. honey

2 Tbsp. chopped toasted hazelnuts

Crispy caper gremolata

3 Tbsp. capers, patted dry

1½ Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup finely chopped fresh mint or parsley

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

Zest and juice of ½ orange

1 garlic clove, minced or grated

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

garnish, optional

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Use a little of the oil to lightly grease a rimmed baking sheet. To make the spiced carrots, in a large bowl, whisk together the remaining oil, the harissa, salt, and pepper to taste. Add the carrots and toss to combine and coat. Spread them on the baking sheet. Scrape out any spice mixture that sticks to the bottom of the bowl and drizzle it over the carrots. Roast the carrots for 20 minutes, then shake the pan to redistribute the carrots. Reduce the heat to 375°F and roast 20 to 25 minutes longer, until the carrots are browned and tender. Meanwhile, 15 minutes before the carrots are done, start the gremolata. Toss the capers with ½ Tbsp. of the olive oil and spread them in a single layer on one side of the carrot pan. Drizzle the carrots with the honey and return the pan to the oven. While the carrots finish roasting, make the rest of the gremolata. In a small bowl, stir together the mint, lemon zest, lemon juice, orange zest, orange juice, garlic, salt, pepper to taste, and the remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Serve the carrots on a platter sprinkled with the gremolata and topped with crisped capers and toasted hazelnuts (if using).

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad With Pecorino and Capers

Serves: 6

1 lb. Brussels sprouts, stems trimmed and tough outer leaves removed

2/3 cup finely grated Pecorino

Romano cheese, plus extra for serving

¼ cup fresh lemon juice (1 to 2 lemons)

¼ cup roughly chopped capers

½ tsp. kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. finely chopped mint leaves

Using the slicing attachment of a food processor or a chef’s knife, thinly shred the Brussels sprouts. Place them in a large bowl and toss with the cheese, lemon juice, capers, salt, pepper to taste, and the olive oil. Taste and add more salt if needed. For a crisp salad, serve immediately, sprinkled with more cheese and the mint. If the salad sits a bit, it will be wilted, but still delicious.

Spaghetti Squash Cacio e Pepe

Serves: 4

1 medium spaghetti squash (about 2 3/4 lb.), halved lengthwise and seeded

4 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 cloves garlic

½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Freshly cracked black pepper

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place both squash halves cut side up on a rimmed baking sheet, drizzle each half with 1 Tbsp. of the olive oil, and season each with ½ tsp. of the salt. Use a Microplane-style rasp to grate 1 garlic clove over each half, then rub it into the squash. Roast the squash for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until a fork easily slips all the way through and the flesh fluffs into spaghetti-like strands. Let the squash cool for 10 minutes, then shred it with a fork. Transfer the strands to a large bowl. Add the Parmigiano and remaining 2 Tbsp. olive oil, then toss and season with additional salt and pepper to taste.

From THE HAPPY COOK by Daphne Oz. Copyright 2016 by Daphne Oz. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.