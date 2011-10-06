Foodie Friday: Dannon Oikos Greek Yogurt



By Sarah DiGiulio

Good food for a good cause! Creamy Greek yogurt makes a tangy, tasty breakfast—and helps breast-cancer research when you grab the cups with pink lids.

The product: Dannon Oikos Greek Yogurt ($1.29 for a 5.3-ounce cup; available at grocery stores nationwide)

The taste factor: Greek yogurt’s thick and creamy texture makes it taste super-rich. And ingredients like black cherries, honey, and peaches give the tart yogurt just enough sweetness for an energizing morning snack.



The health factor: Each cup is low in fat and calories, but packed with 12 grams of hold-you-over-until-lunchtime protein. Plus its live and active cultures make it easier to digest than other dairy—even for the lactose intolerant.

Editor's pick: Try decking out the plain flavor with your favorite mix-ins. Add chopped bananas, coconut flakes, and chopped almonds for a tropical-flavored treat.

Why we love it: At least 10 cents per each pink lid entered at cupsofhope.com goes to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Grab a spoon!