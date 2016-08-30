This Dairy-Free Lemon 'Cheesecake' Will Be the Hit of the Party

Post by Beth Lipton

When you think "cheesecake," you automatically think "healthy," right?

No?

You will now. Our version is rich, creamy, lemony, and luscious—but it's also raw, and free of dairy and refined sugars (and so, Paleo friendly). Yes, it's a cheesecake you can actually feel good about. Our secret weapon: dates, which make up much of the crust and sweeten the filling. They're loaded with fiber and nutrients like iron, potassium, and B vitamins. And they lend a sweet, caramel flavor. Watch the video for the recipe demonstration.

Note: This pie is easy to make vegan as well. Instead of gelatin in the filling, use a vegan-friendly stabilizer like agar-agar or kuzu.

Dairy-Free Lemon "Cheesecake"

Serves: 12

Ingredients

Crust:

2 cups raw nuts (walnuts, pecans, cashews, almonds, hazelnuts or any combination, about 10.5 oz. total)

1 cup pitted dates (8 oz., about 16 medium)

1 tsp. ground ginger, optional

1/4 tsp. salt

Filling:

2 cups raw cashews (about 8 oz.), soaked overnight in cold water

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 .25-oz. packet powdered gelatin

1 5.4-oz. can coconut cream

4 dates, pitted (about 2.5 oz.)

1 Tbsp. virgin coconut oil

1 Tbsp. lemon zest

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. salt

Berries, for topping, optional

Preparation