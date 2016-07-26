How to Make a Cucumber-Mojito Slushie

This low-calorie, healthier cocktail is sure to become your summer go-to. With hydrating cucumber, fresh mint, and a splash of rum, this sophisticated slushie updates the snow cones of your childhood. Plus, it’s 90% water, so your slim-down plan will stay intact while you slurp. Watch the video to learn how to cool down the healthy way with this refreshing granita.

Ingredients

3 English cucumbers (about 11 oz. each), peeled, seeded, chopped (about 4 cups)

2 Tbsp. lime juice

Pinch of salt

2 tsp. chopped fresh mint

2/3 cup coconut sugar or evaporated cane crystals

1 to 2 Tbsp. rum (optional)

Preparation

1. Place all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth.

2. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch metal or glass baking dish and freeze for 3 to 4 hours, until completely frozen.

3. Every 45 minutes to 1 hour, shave with a fork to form shreds. Serve in chilled glasses.

Tip: Swap chopped cantaloupe or honeydew for half of the cucumber for a different flavor. If the melon is very sweet, cut the sugar to ½ cup.