Soy, Kale, and Bean: 3 Non-Potato Chips We Like



Jon Paterson

The best non-potato chips have more protein, fiber, and vitamins than their spud-based counterparts, says Katie Clark, RD.

Try these taste-tested RD-approved picks:

Soy

Glenny's Creamy Ranch Soy Crisps

Low in calories but high in satisfactions, thanks to the big helping of protein and crave-worthy flavor.

70 calories, 4.5g protein, 1.5g fiber per .7 oz. serving

Available: grocery stores; $1.50 for 1.3 oz. bag

Kale

New York Naturals Sea Salts and Vinegar Kale Chips

Raw, dehydrated kale gets you vitamins A, C, and K. And that all-natural seasoning? Yum.

168 calories, 7g protein, 4g fiber per 1 oz. serving

Available: nynshop.com; $8 for 3 oz. package

Beans

Beanitos Black Bean Chips

Made from crushed black beans, these addictive snacks are packed with fiber to keep you full longer.

140 calories, 4g protein, 5g fiber per 1 oz. serving

Available: grocery stores; $1 for 1.25 oz. bag