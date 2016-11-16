This Ginger-Orange Rum Cocktail Has Just 160 Calories

On the hunt for a healthier holiday cocktail? Pass on the tasty eggnog and mulled wine, says every dietitian ever. But sometimes you want something a bit more fun than a standard glass of red or bubbly. Our delicious (yet still diet-friendly) solution: Mix up a Cozy Fire—a sweet yet healthy sip from celebrity chef Ariane Resnick's new book, The Thinking Girl's Guide to Drinking: Cocktails Without Regrets ($25, amazon.com).

This yummy drink is made with better-for-you ingredients like fresh ginger, maple syrup, and coconut sugar, and will set you back just 160 calories per glass. (In other words, you can imbibe and have seconds from the passed hors d’oeuvres plate.) And with spiced rum and orange bitters, the Cozy Fire is packed with seasonal flavors that feel special and celebratory. Here's how to make the drink for your upcoming holiday party or New Year's Eve bash—and seriously impress your guests.

You'll need:

2 oz. spiced rum

3/4 oz. ginger syrup (to make, boil 1 cup of water, 1/2 cup coconut sugar, 1/2 cup maple syrup, and 4 1/4-inch-thick slices of ginger in a saucepan)

2 dashes orange bitters

Directions:

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice to chill, then strain into a rocks glass with a single large ice cube. Save leftover ginger syrup for another use.

Serves 1 (160 calories)