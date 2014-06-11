Cook This! Metabolism-Boosting Salmon Noodle Bowl

Shed pounds faster with healthy foods that can do a lot more than just feed your belly. This Salmon Noodle Bowl recipe is packed with healthy ingredients that can speed up your calorie burn and boost your metabolism.

The healthy omega-3 fatty acids from the salmon and avocado help build more muscle, making it easier to burn more calories. Soba noodles and vegetables like fresh asparagus and cucumbers are high in fiber, helping you stay full and maintain a healthy weight.

These ingredients are piled into a bowl with a splash of sesame oil and lemon juice vinaigrette. Watch the video to to see Health food director Beth Lipton show you how to make a simple, delicious meal that helps you lose weight, too.

Learn how to make it: