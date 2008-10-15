Comfort Food Makeovers



(ISTOCKPHOTO)

By Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD

From Health magazine

Can’t quit comfort foods? Use these tips to lighten up your favorites.

Lighter, luscious mashed potatoes.

Choose Yukon Gold potatoes for their buttery flavor. And use low-fat buttermilk to get the health benefits of low-fat milk and a tangy kick, too.

Delicious and healthy mac-and-cheese.

Use 1% low-fat milk instead of whole and just 6 ounces of cheese. For a tasty, low-fat crust, top your mac and cheese with breadcrumbs.

Better-for-you brownies.

Start with your favorite brownie mix, and cut the oil down to 2 tablespoons. Make up for lost moisture by adding 1 tablespoon of chopped dates, which actually make the brownies fudgier. Bake in an 11- by 7-inch pan, and cut the brownies into smaller squares. (Aim for 20 or 24 brownies, instead of 16.)