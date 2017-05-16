This Banana Bread Gets a Protein Boost From a Secret Ingredient

Whether or not you’ve fully embraced the collagen protein trend, you've no doubt been hearing about this trendy supplement. Made from the bones and cartilage of fish and animals—and purported to boost the health of your skin, hair, nails, joints, and more—collagen is available as a supplement or powder. (Click here to lean more about collagen's potential benefits.)

One clear perk of collagen is what it can do in the kitchen: The powder is popular in the Paleo community as an ingredient in baked goods. Grain-free muffins and breads can sometimes be spongier than their traditional counterparts, and the addition of collagen makes them breadier. The extra shot of protein is a bonus.

This recipe for grain-free banana bread (with no refined sugar) is an easy and delicious way to give collagen powder a try. Enjoy a slice at breakfast, or as a high-protein snack.

Grain-Free Banana Bread With Collagen

Yield: 1 loaf (about 10 servings)

1 cup almond flour (about 112g)

2 Tbsp. coconut flour

¼ cup grass-fed collagen (such as Vital Proteins)

1½ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. salt

3 ripe medium-sized bananas (about 5.5 oz.)

2 large eggs

20 oz. pitted dates (about 6)

2 Tbsp. coconut oil, plus more for pan

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/3 cup mini chocolate chips, or chopped toasted walnuts, or other add-ins, optional