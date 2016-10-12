5 Fancy Coffee Shop Drinks You Can Totally Make at Home

Bye-bye, barista: With a few simple ingredients and a blender, you can make these delicious flavored coffee drinks in seconds at home.

Can't start the day without a trip to your local coffee shop for a Salted Caramel Latte or White Chocolate Mocha? We have good news: Making your own flavored coffee drinks is a lot easier than you might think, and just as delicious as the ones your favorite barista whips up. Save money—and know exactly what's going into your cup—with these easy at-home coffee drinks.

For each of the recipes below, start out with 8 oz brewed coffee. Pour the coffee into a blender along with the ingredients listed, blend, and sip away. Each recipe serves 1.