How to Make Coconut-Matcha Ice Pops

Dairy-free and refined sugar-free popsicles that taste as delicious as their less-healthy counterparts? Yes, you read that right. These creamy, coconut milk-based popsicles are flavored with matcha to give them a nutritional punch as well as great flavor. Watch the video for the recipe and the step-by-step demonstration to learn how to make healthy popsicles that aren't too sweet.

Ingredients

1 13.5-oz. can coconut milk

1 Tbsp. matcha powder

¼ to ⅓ cup honey

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Preparation

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth. Start with ¼ cup honey; taste and see if more is needed. Pour into pop molds and freeze for at least 4 hours.

Note: The number of ice pops you'll get depends on the size of your pop molds. If you have 4-oz. molds, you'll get 4 pops. Smaller molds will yield you more pops.