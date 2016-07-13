How to Make Coconut French Toast with Raspberry Syrup

Wonder how to make French toast that's healthy? Try coating your French toast in shredded coconut, then add some homemade raspberry syrup and voila—an exotic twist on a breakfast classic! Watch the video for the recipe and the step-by-step demonstration. Your friends—and your taste buds—will thank you.

RELATED: 5 New Breakfast Superfoods

Ingredients

2 large eggs

1/2 cup 1% low-fat milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

4 thick slices sourdough bread

2 Tbsp. shredded coconut

cooking spray

1 cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

RELATED: 6 Easy Breakfast Casseroles

Preparation

1. Combine eggs, milk, and vanilla in a large bowl.

2. Lightly dip bread slices in egg mixture; pat shredded coconut onto both sides of bread.

3. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add bread slices, and cook 4 minutes on each side until golden.

4. Combine raspberries and maple syrup in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 30 seconds. Serve over French toast.

RELATED: 5 Tricks for Easy, Healthy Breakfasts

Nutrition information

Calories per serving: 410

Fat per serving: 12g

Saturated fat per serving: 5g

Monounsaturated fat per serving: 2.5g

Polyunsaturated fat per serving: 1.5g

Protein per serving: 16g

Carbohydrate per serving: 58g

Fiber per serving: 6g

Cholesterol per serving: 215mg

Sodium per serving: 470mg