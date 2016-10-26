An Easy Omelet Recipe You Can Have for Breakfast or Dinner

Think omelets are only reserved for Sunday brunch? Think again. You can make this quick and easy recipe from Real Simple at home for any meal of the day. All you need for this classic omelet is two eggs, cheddar cheese, salt and pepper, and a few greens to serve on the side.

Protein-loaded eggs will help keep you satiated, ward off hunger, and help you build muscle. They also provide a healthy dose of vitamin D—an essential vitamin that helps spur calcium absorption and bone growth, keeping your bones healthy and strong. In order to get some vitamin D from your eggs, though, you must use the full egg—the yolk is the source of the vitamin, so you’ll miss out if you use only egg whites.

To make this recipe, start by mixing together two eggs and some salt and pepper. While doing this, place a pan on the stove over medium heat, and let a pat of unsalted butter melt on the surface. Once the pan is lined with butter, pour the egg mixture so it fills the entire circumference. Let it sit for about two minutes, allowing the bottom to set. Then, sprinkle cheddar cheese over one half of the eggs. Using a spatula, fold one side of the egg mixture over the other, and then let sit for one more minute. Once it’s done cooking, it’s ready to eat!

Serve this omelet with a side of greens for an extra nutritional boost for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Watch the video for a full demonstration of this easy recipe from Real Simple.