How to Make Cinnamon-Sugar Sweet Potato Chips

Whether mashed, baked or transformed into a new dish, sweet potatoes are packed with nutrients, such as vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, and potassium. We took these versatile veggies and turned them into a sweet and satisfyingly crunchy dessert by slicing the fiber-rich taters into thin chips, drizzling on heart-healthy olive oil, baking them, and finally, adding a bit of cinnamon and sugar. The result is a healthy snack that’s rich in magnesium and boosts energy. Watch the video for the recipe and step-by-step demonstration. Your sweet tooth will thank you.

RELATED: 25 Healthy Sweet Potato Recipes

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes (about 19 oz. total), scrubbed and dried

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Salt

2 Tbsp. sugar (preferably evaporated cane crystals)

1 tsp. cinnamon

Olive oil cooking spray

Preparation

RELATED: How to Make Sweet Potato and Ginger Soup

1. Preheat oven to 250ºF. Line 2 large baking sheets with foil.

2. Using a mandoline or a very sharp chef's knife, slice sweet potatoes very thinly (1/8- to 1/16-inch thick). Try to make the slices as uniform as possible to ensure even cooking. Place slices in a large bowl, add oil, and gently toss with your hands to coat potato slices. Season lightly with salt.

3. In a small bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon. Add about 2/3 of mixture to bowl and gently toss to coat.

4. Mist sheets with cooking spray. Spread potato slices on sheets, taking care not to let them overlap. Bake for 1 hour. Turn slices over, mist with cooking spray and sprinkle with remaining cinnamon-sugar mixture. Bake 25 to 35 minutes longer, until chips are golden. They will crisp up as they cool.