How to Make Bethenny Frankel's Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark

Bethenny Frankel shared this festive, no-bake holiday treat with us, and we can’t thank her enough. It’s easy to make and won’t leave you feeling sluggish and bloated from a sugar overload.

The combination of dark chocolate, crushed candy canes, and mint extract makes for a sweet but low-calorie dessert that will satisfy your sweet tooth and help keep you away from the pie table.

Another bonus? It’s super easy to make – just melt antioxidant-rich dark chocolate chips, add in a bunch of crushed candy canes and mint extract, and throw it in the refrigerator. In no time at all, you’ll have a family-friendly treat that you can bring to any holiday party. Watch the video to see how to make it.