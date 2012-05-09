Recipe Makover: No-Bake Chocolate-Oatmeal Cookies

As the temperatures begin to rise, cookouts and outdoor get-togethers full of tasty food are on everyone’s minds. The only problem is that as the heat rolls in, the last thing you want to do is turn on your oven!

That’s why I took to the kitchen to create an easy no-bake treat for this week’s Recipe Makeover—no oven required!

Using this No-Bake Chocolate-Oatmeal Cookies recipe, I created a lower sugar version that will be sure to impress your guests while allowing you to keep your cool!

Follow the below substitutions and you’ll be serving up tasty, good-for-you treats without breaking a sweat:

2/3 cup peanut butter (Here I substituted 2/3 cup no-salt added natural peanut butter, such as Smucker’s, to lower the sugar and sodium, and eliminate the trans fat found in non-natural versions)

1 (3 1/2 ounce) can flaked coconut (I chose to replace the can of flaked coconut with 3 1/2 ounces unsweetened shredded coconut, such as Bob’s Red Mill, to decrease the sugar in the recipe)

1/4 cup cocoa (Again, to reduce the sugar, I used 1/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder, such as Hershey’s, in place of its sweetened counterpart)

2 cups sugar (Because there are a lot of other sweet ingredients involved in this recipe, I reduced the 2 cups of sugar by half, adding only 1 cup to the mix)

1/2 cup milk (I replaced the 1/2 cup of milk with 1/2 cup of unsweetened vanilla almond milk, such as Silk Pure Almond, which provided the double bonus of lowering the sugar and the calories!)

These truly do make the perfect warm-weather indulgence. Not only were they a breeze to pull together, but they were super delicious as well! The lower-sugar substitutes above didn’t stop this treat from feeling just as decadent as it’s higher-sugar original—a definite must try for your summer gatherings!