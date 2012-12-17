Try This Recipe for Healthier Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

With the New Year right around the corner, I want to stick to my healthy habits, but I want to splurge a little too, so this recipe for Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins is the best of both worlds. There's plenty of chocolate to indulge your taste buds (cocoa and dark chocolate chips), but nutritious and low-calorie canned pumpkin replaces some of the calories and fat while the "mini" size provides portion control, so you can enjoy one—or two—muffins without guilt!

1 cup canned pumpkin

2 tbsp cocoa powder

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

4 tbsp butter, softened

2 eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup dark chocolate chips Directions: Preheat oven to 350*F. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and blend well. Coat muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray (or use paper liners) and divide batter among cups. Bake for 15-18 minutes or until muffins are cooked all the way through. Allow to cool before serving. Makes 18 mini muffins

