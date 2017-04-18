8 Healthy-ish Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

Sweet, satisfying chocolate chip cookie recipes you can feel good about eating.

Health.com
April 18, 2017
Feel-good chocolate chip cookie recipes

Who doesn't love chocolate chip cookies? Whether you prefer them crispy or chewy, just a whiff of cookies straight out of the oven is enough to make your mouth start watering. And while old-school chocolate chip cookie recipes tend to be full of unhealthy fats and tons of sugar, Health has developed lightened-up recipes of this classic dessert. Our lower-calorie treats use better-for-you ingredients, meaning you can indulge in a cookie without the guilt. Simply employ the innovative baking methods outlined in these recipes, and keep your portions in check.

If you haven’t made baked goods from scratch in a while, these recipes will make the process a breeze with simple step-by-step instructions. When you check out the nutritional information on these recipes, you’ll see exactly what you are eating. Plus, if you are following a gluten-free or Paleo diet, we’ve got the best recipes out there for you.

Cherry-Almond-Chocolate Chunk Cookies

These cookies are sure to satisfy your sweet cravings, and they pack a nutrient punch: Almonds add heart-healthy fats, while tart cherries and dark chocolate help fight inflammation in the body.

Try this recipe: Cherry-Almond-Chunk Cookies

Ingredients: All-purpose flour, baking soda, salt, granulated sugar, light brown sugar, unsalted butter, egg white, vanilla extract, tart cherries, bittersweet chocolate, almonds

Calories: 94

Whole-Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies

If you measure out the ingredients in this recipe precisely, you’ll get the moist cookies you crave, plus the added health benefits of whole grains.

Try this recipe: Whole-Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients: Whole-wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, kosher salt, unsalted butter, dark brown sugar, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, bittersweet chocolate

Calories: 289

Chocolate Chunk and Walnut Oatmeal Cookies

Walnuts load these cookies up with protein and heart-healthy omega-3s. And with whole-wheat flour and old-fashioned oats, you get a dose of whole grains as well. Chewy, gooey, and delicious, nobody will realize they are a healthier alternative to classic oatmeal-chip cookies.

Try this recipe: Chocolate Chunk and Walnut Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients: unsalted butter, light brown sugar, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking soda, old-fashioned oats, salt, egg, vanilla extract, walnuts, bittersweet chocolate

Calories: 92

Banana-Oatmeal-Chocolate Chip Cookies

These gluten-free cookies use oat flour in place of standard all-purpose flour. With vegan chocolate chips and soy milk, this recipe is also vegan and dairy-free. What's more, adding ripe banana to your cookie dough allows you to cut down on the amount of sugar and oil you need to make a delicious treat.

Try this recipe: Banana-Oatmeal-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients: Flour, old-fashioned rolled oats, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar, canola oil, soymilk, vanilla extract, banana, chopped walnuts, semisweet vegan chocolate chips

Calories: 138

Chocolate Chip-Butterscotch Bars

With chocolate and butterscotch chips, you’ll get that extra touch of sweetness, but this recipe is designed so you won’t go overboard with too many calories.

Try this recipe: Chocolate Chip-Butterscotch Bars

Ingredients: Granulated sugar, brown sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla extract, all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, semisweet chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, cooking spray, chopped pecans

Calories: 155

Loaded Oatmeal Cookies

Coconut palm sugar is one ingredient you might not have used before—it boosts the nutrition of this batch of cookies with vitamin C, potassium, iron, and zinc.

Try this recipe: Loaded Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients: Whole-wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, unsalted butter, coconut palm sugar, light brown sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, dark chocolate chips, old-fashioned rolled oats, chopped pecans, unsweetened coconut flakes

Calories: 73

Chocolate Peanut-Butter Energy Bites

Ever have a cookie for breakfast? Here's a healthier way to do that. These dessert-like bars feature rich chocolate and peanut butter, but also high-fiber whole-wheat flour, barley flakes (or rolled oats), and relatively little sugar. Plus, dry-roasted peanuts help prevent a blood-sugar spike.

Try this recipe: Chocolate Peanut-Butter Energy Bars

Ingredients: Cooking spray, whole-wheat flour, baking soda, ground cinnamon, light brown sugar, cinnamon, creamy or chunky peanut butter, eggs, canola oil, vanilla extract, barley flakes or rolled oats, dried cranberries, dry-roasted peanuts, semisweet chocolate chips

Calories: 176

Oatmeal-Date-Chocolate Cookies

Fiber-rich dates ensure these cookies stick with you long after you indulge. You'll also enjoy the cholesterol-lowering benefits of oats.

Try this recipe: Oatmeal-Date-Chocolate Cookies

Ingredients: Unsalted butter, light brown sugar, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking soda, oats, salt, egg, vanilla extract, pitted dates, bittersweet chocolate

Calories: 91

