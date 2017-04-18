8 Healthy-ish Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

Sweet, satisfying chocolate chip cookie recipes you can feel good about eating.
Feel-good chocolate chip cookie recipes
Who doesn't love chocolate chip cookies? Whether you prefer them crispy or chewy, just a whiff of cookies straight out of the oven is enough to make your mouth start watering. And while old-school chocolate chip cookie recipes tend to be full of unhealthy fats and tons of sugar, Health has developed lightened-up recipes of this classic dessert. Our lower-calorie treats use better-for-you ingredients, meaning you can indulge in a cookie without the guilt. Simply employ the innovative baking methods outlined in these recipes, and keep your portions in check.
If you haven’t made baked goods from scratch in a while, these recipes will make the process a breeze with simple step-by-step instructions. When you check out the nutritional information on these recipes, you’ll see exactly what you are eating. Plus, if you are following a gluten-free or Paleo diet, we’ve got the best recipes out there for you.
Cherry-Almond-Chocolate Chunk Cookies
These cookies are sure to satisfy your sweet cravings, and they pack a nutrient punch: Almonds add heart-healthy fats, while tart cherries and dark chocolate help fight inflammation in the body.
Ingredients: Whole-wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, kosher salt, unsalted butter, dark brown sugar, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, bittersweet chocolate
Calories: 289
Chocolate Chunk and Walnut Oatmeal Cookies
Walnuts load these cookies up with protein and heart-healthy omega-3s. And with whole-wheat flour and old-fashioned oats, you get a dose of whole grains as well. Chewy, gooey, and delicious, nobody will realize they are a healthier alternative to classic oatmeal-chip cookies.
These gluten-free cookies use oat flour in place of standard all-purpose flour. With vegan chocolate chips and soy milk, this recipe is also vegan and dairy-free. What's more, adding ripe banana to your cookie dough allows you to cut down on the amount of sugar and oil you need to make a delicious treat.
Ever have a cookie for breakfast? Here's a healthier way to do that. These dessert-like bars feature rich chocolate and peanut butter, but also high-fiber whole-wheat flour, barley flakes (or rolled oats), and relatively little sugar. Plus, dry-roasted peanuts help prevent a blood-sugar spike.