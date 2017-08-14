These 3 Chocolate Cake Recipes Have Fewer Calories But All the Flavor

Get your chocolate fix without the high calorie count—or the sugar crash. In this video, we’ll show you three tasty chocolate cake recipes to satisfy your next sweet craving.

Start with a citrus chocolate cake perfect for a special night. With only two tablespoons of sugar divided among four servings, this sweet treat is a great alternative to higher-calorie desserts. The recipe also calls for hazelnuts, which are rich in magnesium, calcium, and vitamins B and E.

We’ll also show you to make to make chocolate brownie bites that include espresso powder for a zest of flavor. Another option: Pick up some lollipop sticks at a craft store to create Instagram-worthy, dark chocolate-covered angel food cake pops. That dark chocolate boasts heart-healthy flavonols, and just a small square a day has been shown to reduce blood pressure.

We have a feeling these three healthier chocolate cake recipes will have you salivating. Watch the video above for a full rundown of the recipes we’re loving, then head over to your grocery store and get baking!