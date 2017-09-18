These Healthy No-Bake Chocolate-Chip Cookies Are Rich in Protein

You know chickpeas taste great on top of a fresh salad, as a hearty ingredient in soup, and, of course, blended into hummus. But here’s something you probably never thought to whip up with a can of these go-to beans: chocolate-chip cookies. This may sound like a weird combo, but we promise the ultra-versatile garbanzo bean actually makes for a great cookie base. Not to mention, since the chickpeas and nut butter replace flour and regular butter, these cookies are protein powerhouses. And rather than using processed sugars, they’re sweetened naturally with dates and a touch of maple syrup. Want to make this healthy, satisfying dessert? Watch the video to learn how to whip up a batch of no-bake chickpea chocolate-chip cookies.

The recipe is simple: Just blend chickpeas, dates, cashew or almond butter, maple syrup, almond milk, vanilla extract, and salt in a food processor until smooth. Then transfer the mixture to a bowl and fold in your chocolate chips. Freeze the dough until it’s firm. Then, portion out the dough with a cookie scoop and place on a baking sheet, and press them into your ideal cookie shape. If they don’t get instantly devoured, these no-bake treats can be wrapped up and stored in the fridge or freezer.