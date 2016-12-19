How to Make Chicken with Mushroom Sauce

If you’re craving a delicious, hearty dinner tonight, this chicken with mushroom sauce is sure to satisfy. Chicken is a fantastic source of protein, while mushrooms are rich in nutrients like vitamin C, iron, selenium, and potassium – essential to heart health. Combine the two healthy foods into one dish by trying one of My Recipes’ top rated meals. The best part: It only takes 30 minutes to make!

Watch this video to learn how to cook up their popular chicken dish. Begin by laying out a cutting board, covering it with a sheet of plastic wrap, and placing four raw chicken breast halves on top. Cover with another sheet of plastic wrap and pound the chicken breasts until they’re half an inch thick. In a skillet, start heating olive oil. Then sprinkle the meat with salt and pepper, and place on the skillet, cooking each side for three minutes. Once the chicken is cooked, transfer each piece to a plate.

In the same skillet, add a package of mushrooms and sauté for four minutes, until they’re slightly browned. Toss in some minced garlic, dry white wine, salt, and all-purpose flour. Sauté everything for 30 seconds, making sure all ingredients are combined. Next, add fat-free, lower sodium chicken broth to the mix and cook for an additional two minutes. Then add butter and thyme and stir until everything is melted and mixed together.

Serve the chicken breasts over mashed potatoes or polenta. You could also pump up the protein by pairing the chicken with an ancient grain like quinoa or farro. Or, if you want to add some veggies to the mix, swap the carbs for a bed of sautéed spinach and green beans. Whatever your base of choice, top the chicken with the rich mushroom sauce for a comforting meal.