Celebrity Look-Alike Sperm Donors, How to Make a Great First Impression, and Why a Recession Is Good for Your Health

- We’ve got a feeling there could be a barbecue in your near future! And with fall weather quickly approaching, it may be the season’s last. Forget boring old ketchup and mustard and try these seven tasty toppers for burgers and hot dogs. [Real Simple]
- Sure, the recession is causing us all to feel a little financial stress. But believe it or not, the economic downturn may actually be good for our health. [Time]
- If you want to style yourself in a new fall wardrobe that makes you look like a star—fine by us. But celebrity infatuation has gone too far: A fertility company planning to open up shop in New York specializes in celebrity look-alike donors! [NY Daily News]
- Our Feel Great Weight blogger Tina’s weight-loss story is pure inspiration. Read how she makes fitness a priority in her life. [Carrots ‘N’ Cake]
- Don’t let stress get the best of you when figuring out how to act on a first date, at a new job, or back at school. Instead, tackle your first-impression jitters with these five tips for making a great first impression every time. [YourTango.com]
