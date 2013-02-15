Celebrate World Cabbage Day With 5 Tasty Recipes

Get ready folks--Sunday is World Cabbage Day! And we think this lowly, but oh-so-versatile cruciferous veggie, definitely deserves its day. How do we love cabbages? Let us count the ways.
From sauerkraut to soup to salad, cabbage gives dishes a crunchy texture and unique flavor we can't find anywhere else.
Plus, it wouldn't really be St. Patrick's Day without some sort of cabbage dish, now would it?
Cabbage is rich in vitamin C, low in calories, and contains fiber, calcium, and iron too.
So in honor of World Cabbage Day, here are some of our favorite cabbage-containing recipes:
Try this recipe: Potato-Cabbage Soup
Ingredients: Olive oil, unsalted butter, savoy cabbage, scallions, garlic, chicken broth, potatoes
Calories: 207
Try this recipe: Waldorf Coleslaw
Ingredients: shredded cabbage, Granny Smith apple, raisins, walnuts, plain fat-free yogurt, fat-free mayonnaise, honey, horseradish
Calories: 69
Try this recipe: Confetti Slaw With Poppy-Seed Dressing
Ingredients: Cider vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, fresh dill, poppy seeds, olive oil, green cabbage, red cabbage, matchstick carrots
Calories: 40
Try this recipe: Red Cabbage and Apple Salad With Ginger Vinaigrette
Ingredients: apple cider vinegar, grated peeled fresh ginger, Dijon mustard, honey, minced garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, kosher salt, red cabbage, Napa cabbage, Granny Smith apple, fresh lemon juice, golden raisins, sunflower seeds
Calories: 219
Try this recipe: Chinese Chicken-Cabbage Salad with Peanut Sauce
Ingredients: rice wine vinegar, olive oil, sesame oil, bottled Thai peanut sauce, Napa cabbage, shredded carrot, scallions, rotisserie chicken, black sesame seeds
Calories: 302
